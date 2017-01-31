E-paper

Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani turns loud music off in Bandra with tweet to Mumbai cops

Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani posted message on Twitter about music played past deadline in Bandra; police react immediately

Vishal Dadlani may be in the business of making music, but he is all for sticking to rules when it comes to how loud it should be played.

On Sunday, around 11.30pm, Dadlani vented his frustration at the police on Twitter when he heard loud music being played in his neighbourhood at Shirley Rajan Road in Bandra. His tweet read: ‘Insanely loud pandal on Shirley-Rajan Road, Bandra (W). Mumbai police please send your officer as soon as possible. Well past deadline, well above DB limit.”

A few minutes later, he again tweeted saying he had also called the police helpline number 100. His tweet read: “Complaint at 100, hoping you respond as soon as possible. This is madness. This is louder and later than any concert. Why and how?” The cops immediately jumped into action and arrived within minutes at the wedding function to stop the music.

When mid-day went to the spot around the time, the music was heard coming from shanties located at the end of the lane. People were seen drinking and shouting loudly.

HERE'S HOW THE CONVERSATION WENT:

“As soon as we received his complaint, we rushed to the spot and stopped the music. Normally, people have to take permission from the nearby police station to play music at night,” said Dinesh Patil, an inspector who intervened in the issue.  

