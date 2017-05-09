Vive La France takes flight on Sunday

Outgoing president François Hollande announces that Macron will be inaguarated on May 14

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated as France's next leader on Sunday at the Elysee palace, outgoing President Francois Hollande told French television.

Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris yesterday the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

In the final vote results from the interior ministry, Macron won 66.1 per cent of the vote against 33.9 per cent for Le Pen. Macron received a total of 20,753,797 votes, compared with 10,644,118 for Marine Le Pen, the ministry announced the day after the landmark election.

The abstention rate was 25.44 per cent, the highest since the presidential election in 1969.



French and European citizens wave flags and Europe’s flags to celebrate the defeat of the Front National outside Eiffel Tower. Pics/AFP

150 arrested after post-election trouble

A hundred and forty-one people were arrested in Paris after trouble flared overnight following Macron's victory, police said on Monday. Those detained were accused of offences ranging from throwing missiles at the police to damaging property.



Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen dances her cares away

After her defeat on Sunday night, Marine Le Pen hit the dancefloor on Sunday night and in extraordinary scenes emerging from her party HQ, she was filmed getting down to I Love Rock and Roll by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and YMCA by Village People. She had earlier claimed that the result was a victory for the Front National.Syria will abide by 'de-escalation'



Francois Hollande and Emmanuel Macron

Hollande, Macron share stage in first meeting post win

President Francois Hollande warmly greeted President-elect Macron in their first public meeting since the victory. Hollande clasped the arms of his one-time economy minister as they attended a ceremony at Arc De Triomphe to commemo-rate victory in WWII.

Merkel vows to help tackle unemployment

Berlin: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday congratulated Macron on his 'spectacular' election success, pledging to help France tackle unemployment and to work together with him to promote European stability.



Vladimir Putin

Putin holds out olive branch

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Macron on Monday he wanted to put mistrust aside and work with him, in a change of tack after the Kremlin expressed support for Macron's rivals in the race. Macron's staff had accused Russia during the campaign of trying to damage their candidate.