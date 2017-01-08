E-paper

Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump in election: US intel report

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign of hacking and media manipulation aimed at undermining the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and boosting Donald Trump, US intelligence has said.

The campaign first aimed at damaging a potential Hillary Clinton presidency, and then turned to supporting Trump after a victory by the Republican businessman appeared possible, said the report from the Director of National Intelligence yesterday.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency," it said.

Judge suspended for wearing Trump cap

Montreal: The Canadian authorities have suspended Ontario Court Judge Bernd Zabel for wearing a cap with Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" in court, local media reported. The decision comes after the court received a series of complaints about Zabel's vocal support for the US President-elect. His official position requires displaying political neutrality.

