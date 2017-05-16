Volvo bus crushes woman to death near Sion flyover

Representational picture

A Chembur resident met with a tragic end on Monday evening when a Volvo bus ran over her near Sion flyover. The deceased, has been identified as Prachi Prabhu (38), who was out for a evening drive with her husband Hemant Prabhu, around 7 pm.

An officer from Chunabhatti police station said, "While they were crossing Sion flyover, a blue Volvo dashed the bike from the rear side, which caused Prachi Prabhu to fall on the road from the vehicle. By the time Hemant could react, the bus ran over Prachi's head. The Volvo driver immediately drove away from the spot. Cops took Prachi and Hemant to Sion hospital, but Prachi was declared dead on arrival." The officer added that Hemant had suffered minor injuries.

Chunabhatti cops have registered a case against the unknown bus driver of the blue Volvo. "We are checking CCTV footage from the area to procure details of the Volvo and its driver. We have booked the driver under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 304 (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act," the officer said.