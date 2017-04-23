Voting begins for municipal polls in Delhi

New Delhi: Voting started on Sunday morning for municipal elections in Delhi across 272 wards.

Over 2,500 candidates are in the fray for elections to North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 seats each) and East Delhi Municipal Congress (64 seats).

Over 1.32 crore eligible voters are likely to exercise their franchise at 13,022 polling booths across the city.

Leaders of various political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are expected to cast their ballot early in the day.

Over 56,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are on guard at the polling booths, while an additional 20,000 home guards have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city on the election day.

The counting of votes will take place on April 26.