Voting in UP polls' sixth phase ends



Voters stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of the state assembly election in Gorakhpur on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Lucknow: Around 60 percent turnout was reported in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Saturday as voting came to an end on 5 p.m., officials said.

The electorate in the phase, covering 49 constituencies in seven eastern districts of the state, comprised 1.72 crore people.

However people standing in the queues at 5 p.m. will be allowed to cast their votes, a poll panel official told IANS.

According to officials, 58.67 per cent polling was logged in Kushinagar, 58 per cent in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur while in Ballia, 57.27 per cent voters exercised their franchise.