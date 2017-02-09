Wait! what? Family uses teen daughter with fake penis to dupe villagers

Representational picture

A Bangladesh family's business of running a fake penis scam went kaput after police busted it and arrested three people in this connection.

A family viz a girl and her parents in Bangladesh used a fake penis villagers into believing a genie had performed a sex change on their teenage daughter, police said.

Villagers in southern Bangladesh rushed to the family’s home seeking miracle cures after hearing the genie had changed the girl’s sex and performed a circumcision as proof.

As news spread that the girl had not only been transformed but undergone a mystical circumcision, villagers flocked to seek the genie's intervention with their own medical woes.

However, the police took the 15-year-old to a hospital for an examination. "A doctor examined the teenager and discovered a fake penis tied to her waist. The girl and her parents have set up a profitable business promising to heal people with a genie, Monzur Murshed, the local police chief, told media agencies.

The three will be charged with fraud and prosecuted, police say.

Some rural villages in Bangladesh still believe in stories of genies, djinn and other such mythical beings. Some healers claim that they can communicate and befriend these magical beings, or possess the powers to bottle evil spirits. Many gullible villagers pay to seek the divine intervention of genies to fix their medical problems or marital issues.