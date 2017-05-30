Wait for 15 lakh student over! Maharashtra HSC exam result to be out today

The much awaited Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination result will be declared today.

Candidates will be able to check their results online on Maharashtra State Board's official website.

The HSC exam was conducted from February 28 to March 25. More than 15 lakh students from across Maharashtra, including 3.39 lakh from the Mumbai division appeared for it.

Of the 15 lakh students, 6,56,000 were girls and 8,48,000 boys. About 5.6 lakh appeared in Science stream, 5.1 lakh Arts, and 3.73 lakh for the Commerce stream.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 28 to March 25 at 2,710 exam centres across the state.