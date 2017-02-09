Wait till March to meet penguins



Representational picture

Citizens may have to wait longer to finally view the Humboldt penguins at Veer Jeejamata Bhosle Udyan and Zoo. Officials have said completion of pending work on the exhibit may only be over in March. The enclosures are now being tested for safety.

Also read: April may be far, but Byculla zoo claims it is best in country

Last year in July, the BMC brought eight Humboldt penguins from Coex Aquarium of Seoul in South Korea. The civic body spent Rs 2.5 crore on this project. However, the zoo authority came under fire after a one-and-a-half-year-old penguin, Dory, died in October 2016 due to intestinal complications.

Byculla Zoo director, Dr Sanjay Tripathi said, “Work on the exhibit is almost over. Soon we will shift the penguins to the exhibits for public viewing. But we need a week before that to acclimatise the birds to their new environment.”