WannaCry ransomware attack: 2-day state helpline gets 282 calls

The world's biggest cyber attack, the WannaCry ransomware attack, has affected at least 150 countries. Police say India too was affected, and anti-virus companies have observed 48,000 attacks here.

The Maharashtra government had tied up with a cyber security company and set up a statewide helpline to guide people with queries on cyber crimes. On the first day of the two-day helpline that stopped functioning yesterday, they received 282 calls.

Other state governments also ran such helplines. The Gujarat helpline received around 100 calls while Andhra Pradesh got 14 calls.

According to sources all devices using the local area network (LAN) of Mantralaya are being scrutinised. All the 5,300 computers in Mantralaya have updated anti-virus patches.

Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General of Police (Cyber) told mid-day, "The helpline number manned by security experts was opened for two days that is May 16 and 17. The malware specialists guided people on what to do."