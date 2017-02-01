Want five extra marks? Ask your parents to vote: Mumbai school tells students

A Dadar-based school has taken up this unique initiative to create awareness about voting, by offering five additional marks to students, whose parents will agree to vote



The school has asked students to make an entry in the calendar asking their parents to vote and get it signed from them; (R) One such entry

Encourage your parents to vote and get five additional marks! This is exactly what a Dadar-based school has asked its students to do. All that the students of Class V-X of Our Lady of Salvation School need to do is to make an entry in the school calendar asking their parents to vote and get it signed from them. The note on the calendar will read as 'Mummy and Daddy, Our future lies in your hands, please go out to vote.' The announcement was made at the school assembly on Tuesday.

Healthy discussions

One of the coordinators of the project Shamin Thampy said, "This initiative will lead to discussions about voting at home. It will create awareness among the children about the process." She further said, "We have decided to give the additional marks in English. Even if this step helps in starting a discussion about voting between the children and their parents, we will see positive results. One page of the school calendar will be dedicated to this. Children will have to make a card with the note written in it and get it signed from their parents."

A source from the school said that a week before the civic elections, experts would be called in to inform students about the local councillors contesting the polls. "It is very important to make informed choices. This step will help the students know their local leaders," Thampy added. Lastly, a day before the elections, the school will again make an announcement asking the children to request their parents to vote.

No promotions please!

Speaking about the initiative, education officer Mahesh Palkar said, "It is no doubt a good initiative as through this we are creating awareness among our future voters. However, the school should not get involved in promoting a particular party."