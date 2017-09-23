Want to get hitched? China says here's a blind date for you

Representation pic
With over 100 million youngsters in China opting to remain single despite attaining marriageable age, the government has launched an ambitious blind date drive to encourage single youths to get hitched.
Young singles are encouraged to participate in organised blind dates following a guideline issued by the Communist Youth League (CYL), an influential body attached to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), to help young people find the right partner.
The CYL, Ministry of Civil Affairs and National Health and Family Planning Commission on September 12 said in a statement that helping young people find the right partner had a direct impact on their further development.
The notice also said that 'a civilised, healthy and rational concept of love and marriage' should be combined with socialist core values.
