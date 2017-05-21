Want to lose weight? Eat in a crinkly plate



The ridges in the crinkly plates trick the mind into seeing less food as more. Pic/Art Academy of Latvia

A crinkly plate, designed with ridges that cunningly reduce the amount of food it holds, may be heading for the market to help people concerned about their weight to eat less, the Guardian reported.

The plate is the brainchild of a Latvian graphic designer, Nauris Cinovics, from the Art Academy of Latvia, who is working with a Latvian government to develop the idea and hopes to trial it soon. It may look like just another designer plate, but it is intended to play tricks with the mind.

"My idea is to make food appear bigger than it is. If you make the plate three-dimensional [with the ridges and troughs] it actually looks like there is the same amount of food as on a normal plate — but there is less of it," said Cinovics. "You are tricking the brain into thinking you are eating more."

The plate will be made of clear glass and could turn eating dinner into a more complex and longer process than it is usually for most of us.

Crinkles may be unusual in dinner plates, but the idea of redesigning crockery and cutlery to trick our brains into believing less food is sufficient has been around for some time.