A head constable, who was wanted in the controversial fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in Mumbai in February last year, was arrested in a major bust in Gurgaon last evening. The constable, identified as Paramjeet Ahlawat, was on the Mumbai police's radar since last year.

Slain Gurgaon gangster Sandeep Gadoli

Sources in the Mumbai crime branch said that the Gurgaon police intimated them about the arrest this morning, and that officers would be going to Gurgaon to secure Ahlawat's custody.

Ahlawat's arrest came after the Gurgaon police learnt that he was operating an illegal casino cum bar nearSouthCity–1, Gurgaon. "Our staff raided the spot and arrested 43 people, including four women," said Sandeep Khewad, commissioner of police, Gurgaon.



Arrested accused Paramjeet Ahlawat

According to Khewad, Ahlawat was running the casino in partnership with a few others. "He had hired the place on rent. When the police raided the spot, one woman was found operating the casino, while three others were serving liquor to the customers," said Khewad.

Sources revealed that the police recovered nearly R22 lakh, one pistol, four live rounds, 48 bear bottles, a currency counting machine, 210 tokens, three laptops and one casino playing machine during the raid.

The Gurgaon police have booked Ahlawat under Sections 13A, 3, 67 of Gambling Act, 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, and 61-1-14 of Excise Act.

Ahlawat is a wanted accused in the murder of gangster Gandoli, who was eliminated in an encounter at Mumbai's Airport Metro Hotel, last year.



Illegal casino in Gurgaon

After Gadoli's death, his family had alleged that the Gurgaon police had planned the encounter. Members of Gadoli's gang had also accused the Gurgaon police of killing their leader at the behest of rival gangster Binder Gujjar.

In June, last year, the Mumbai police booked five Gurgaon cops, sub-inspector Praduman Yadav, head constable Ahlawat, and three other constables for the alleged murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the gangster's moll Divya Pahuja, her mother Sonia Pahuja, and Gujjar's brother Manoj. While all others were in Mumbai police's custody, Ahlawat and Manoj were at large.