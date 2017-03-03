Wanted goons picked up from Mira Road bar



Cops have been looking for the duo since last year. Pic/Azim Tamboli

Acting on an informer’s tip off, a team of officers of the Kashimira police station arrested two criminals from a bar at Mira Road under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA).

According to police, the duo identified as Anjum Patel (43) and Danish Qureshi (20), were wanted since last year, after they stabbed a man to death. Police had registered a case against them under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. While investigating the murder case, cops had found that the duo was involved in several other criminal cases in the past.

Deputy SP of the area Narsingh Bhosle said, “I have been handling the case for months but could not locate them. We had asked all our informers to be on the lookout and inform us whenever they spotted the duo.”