Wanted man taunts cops by dressing up as comic character Waldo



JJ McMenamin has been sharing photos of himself dressed up as Waldo on his Facebook page

A 30-year-old, who was wanted by the police after he failed to show up in court, decided to turn their pursuit into a game by hilariously dressing up as the iconic Waldo from the 'Where's Waldo' children's comic series, which challenges people to find the protagonist in pictures of huge crowds.

The police in North Yorkshire, UK, spent last weekend looking for JJ McMenamin, after he missed a court date for alleged traffic violations.

When they were unable to find him -- despite the use of sniffer dogs and a police helicopter -- the cocky fugitive decided to poke fun at the cops' expense by dressing up as Waldo.

In one Facebook post, McMenamin taunted the police by superimposing his own face over the character's face with the words, “Dude ... I'm right here.

In another post, he wrote, "Buddy if they really new how close they are too me, not a scooby do where I am. Even got sniffer dogs out and I'm still sat giggling" [sic].

He upped his gamed, when he put up a post declaring himself the "Hide and Seek Champion 2016-17."

Eventually, McMenamin appears to have got tired of his own silly joke, and turned himself to the police, but not before sharing a live video of him being driven to the police station. And, guess what he dressed up as — Waldo, of course.