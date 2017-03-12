Warrant order is wrong: Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan





Kolkata: Terming the bailable warrant issued against him by a seven-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench "wrong", Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan on Saturday said the order should not be executed against him.

Asked whether he will appear before the apex court as directed, he retorted, "Why?" He alleged the "honourable judges having poor knowledge in the legal field committed the error".

On Friday, he said the Supreme Court's bailable warrant against him was "unconstitutional and a deliberate attempt to ruin my life" as a Dalit judge.

The SC on Friday issued a bailable warrant aga­inst Justice Karnan for ref­using to heed summons to appear before it in a contempt case initiated suo motu by the court.