Was it Bhagyashree or her driver? Cops hunt for witnesses in hit-and-run case

Cops hope that those who saw the accident unfold can confirm if actress or her driver was behind the wheel



Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani claim their driver was behind the wheel at the time of the accident

After actress Bhagyashree played the 'driver-did-it' card to get out of a hit-and-run case, the Santacruz police are now looking for witnesses to confirm who was really behind the wheel during the accident on November 2, 2016.

Bhagyashree is best known for her role in the 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya with Salman Khan.

The actress was booked by the police in December on the complaint of Mohammed Nausif Shaikh, a 30-year-old Santacruz East resident who claimed that he was riding his two-heeler when the actress' white Skoda dashed him on SV Road near Vodafone gallery in Santacruz.

He claimed that he went to hospital alone in an auto rickshaw, where he was visited by Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani and his associate Raj Kishan. They allegedly promised to bear his medical expenses and requested him not to lodge a police complaint against Bhagyashree, states the FIR. Shaikh told the police that Dasani had admitted that Bhagyashree was driving the car.

mid-day reported yesterday that the police has not made any progress in the case and didn't record the statements of those concerned in the case.



Santacruz resident Mohammed Nausif Shaikh, who was allegedly hit by Bhagyashree's car in Santacruz months ago

Meanwhile, Dasani rubbished the allegations and claimed Shaikh was trying to blackmail them and extort money.

Copspeak

Senior Inspector Shantanu Pawar said, "Police are not delaying the probe and are conducting a fair investigation. The incident was not captured on CCTV camera, so we are not sure who was actually behind the wheel. We are trying to trace witnesses who can tell us what had actually happened that day. Investigation is being carried out as per the FIR."

"We are collecting evidence in the case, and if any evidence is found then lawful action will be taken accordingly," added DCP (Zone IX) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.