Was it harassment on Facebook or bad results that pushed girl to suicide?

Deceased's father has filed a complaint against a person, who used to send her lewd messages through Facebook



Following the incident, police reached the spot and conducted an enquiry. They also recovered a suicide note from the house.

It was not just one factor in life that pushed a 21-year-old girl towards suicide, but a number of them. Not only was she depressed about the atmosphere at her home, but was also worried about an unknown person, who used to send her lewd messages through Facebook. However, the situation became worse when she failed in three subjects of her first year Commerce examination and hanged herself to death on Wednesday morning.

No one at home

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nayna alias Sanchita Suresh Wagh, a resident of Shiv Shankar Chawl in Patel Nagar area of Kandivali (west). She lived with her parents and younger brother, none of whom were at home at the time of the incident. After her father returned home, he found the main door locked from inside. He knocked several times but did not get any response. After that he went to the backside of the house and through the window saw her hanging. Police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot, which mentions that she was not happy with her life.

Cops are of the opinion that Sanchita was depressed because she had not performed well in her first year examination. Some of her relatives said that she had passed Class XII after a second attempt and had taken admission in Patkar College after that.

Lewd messages

However, it has been revealed that she had approached the Charkop police station and registered a complaint against an unknown person, who used to send her lewd messages. Later, the person hacked her Facebook account and started sending similar messages to other people on her friend list. He had even asked her to get into a sexual relationship with him, if she wanted him to stop. A police officer said that a case had been registered against the person under section 354(d) of IPC and investigation was being carried out.

Speaking to mid-day, assistant police commissioner of Malwani division, Shrirang Nadagoda said, "Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the unknown person. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem to Bhagwati Hospital. Further investigation into the matter is on."

3 Total number of subjects the deceased had failed in