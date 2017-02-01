E-paper

Washington sues President Donald Trump over refugee ban

By Agencies | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

To cap a day of defiance started by Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the US state becomes the first to sue Trump over his refugee ban

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Seattle: Washington's state's attorney general declared yesterday that he was suing US President Donald Trump over his temporary ban on immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations, making it the first state to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

"If successful, it would have the effect of invalidating the President's unlawful action nationwide," Attorney General Bob Ferguson told reporters.

The lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking Trump administration officials was filed in federal court in Seattle.

Former AG Sally Yates
Former AG Sally Yates

Amazon, Expedia and Microsoft extended their support to the suit.

The announcement capped a day of defiance. Earlier, in an extraordinary public showdown, Trump fired the acting Attorney General of the US after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

The firing, in a written statement released just hours after Yates went public with her concerns, also served as a warning to other administration officials that Trump was prepared to terminate those who refuse to carry out his orders.

Hours later, Trump replaced acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Daniel Ragsdale with Thomas D Homan. No reason was given for the replacement.

Obama speaks up

Breaking his silence over his successor’s policies, Barack Obama said through his spokesperson that he disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion. This was the first press statement issued by the office of Barack Obama after he left office.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply