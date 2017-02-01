Washington sues President Donald Trump over refugee ban

To cap a day of defiance started by Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the US state becomes the first to sue Trump over his refugee ban



Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson



Seattle: Washington's state's attorney general declared yesterday that he was suing US President Donald Trump over his temporary ban on immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations, making it the first state to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

"If successful, it would have the effect of invalidating the President's unlawful action nationwide," Attorney General Bob Ferguson told reporters.

The lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking Trump administration officials was filed in federal court in Seattle.



Former AG Sally Yates

Amazon, Expedia and Microsoft extended their support to the suit.

The announcement capped a day of defiance. Earlier, in an extraordinary public showdown, Trump fired the acting Attorney General of the US after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court.

The firing, in a written statement released just hours after Yates went public with her concerns, also served as a warning to other administration officials that Trump was prepared to terminate those who refuse to carry out his orders.

Hours later, Trump replaced acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Daniel Ragsdale with Thomas D Homan. No reason was given for the replacement.