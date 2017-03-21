Watch Video: 'World's biggest chicken' terrifies viewers



Screen grabs from the video showing the 'World's Biggest Chicken'. Pic/YouTube

A video clip of a gigantic chicken has gone viral with many viewers claiming that it could just be a man wearing a chicken costume.

According to Mirror, the video clip shows the fowl emerging from what appears to be the tiny hole of an elevated hutch. The bird then struts around.

It seems to be the size of a large dog and has an enormous quantity of plumage.

The knowledge of such a creature's existence in the world has unsettled several viewers, with some comparing it to a "velociraptor".

The bird is believed to belong to the Brahmans breed thought to be the largest in the chicken family. Originally from India, these birds were bred for meat production, though the hens lay relatively decently and are great setters and mothers.