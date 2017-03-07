Watch video: Amruta Fadnavis, daughter Divija walk the ramp

Amruta Fadnavis with daughter Divija Fadnavis (in black) and 'Alina'. Pic/Amruta Fadnavis Twitter account

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija Fadnavis walked the ramp with acid attack survivors to motivate them.

Walking with little 'Alina'-Acid attack Victor & singing to motivate them all was soulful.Kudos to their courage! pic.twitter.com/NYYth3D6e4 — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) March 6, 2017

The event has been organised by her NGO Divyaj Foundation.

Walking the ramp

The first lady of Maharashtra had earlier said, "I feel it is not right to call them (the women who have faced acid attack) victims or survivors, they are the victors. They are hurt –- physically, mentally and psychologically –but they are not broken. Among these girls there are two boys too. Giving them a stage is a beginning, a first step to rebuild confidence in them as many people just avoid looking at them in spite of several surgeries they have gone through. Bollywood stars will also walk with them," she added.

