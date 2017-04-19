E-paper

Watch video: Angry teacher-student get into a slapping match

By mid-day online correspondent

A video shot inside a classroom in China has raked in over two million views after it captured a horrible fight between a teacher and a student.

In the video the teacher can be seen scolding the girl for bad behaviour. However, the student retorts back and provokes the teacher to slap her. Things escalate and when the the teacher hits the student, she immediately slaps the teacher back.

Within seconds, the situation gets to a point where both the teacher and the student come to blows which is broken by other students of the class.

