Watch video: BJP candidate falls off stage at election campaign rally

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahendera Singh fell off the stage while he was allegedly trying to touch Yogi Adityanath's feet in Amroha city in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP candidate from Hasanpur was trying to greet the Yogi which resulted into the incident.

Earlier Gorakhpur MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of protecting and patronising mining mafia in the state.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital, the firebrand BJP leader asked the Chief Minister to respond to why he had given ticket to tainted minister Gayatri Prajapati despite serious charges and scathing observations on him by the courts.

Voting was held for 67 state assembly seats spread over 11 districts in the second phase on Wednesday. The first phase was held on February 11.

The 11 districts going to the polls in the second phase are Saharanpur, Bijnore, Moradabad, Sambhal, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Amroha, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Budayun.