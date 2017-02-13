Watch video: BJP leaders cycle on Mumbai roads for campaigning

Shaina NC. Pic/Twitter

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out with a unique way for campaigning by rallying on a bicycle on Sunday.

The idea was put forth by BJP leaders Atul Shah and Shaina NC after seeing the pollution in the city. The leaders along with party workers pedaled their way through the lanes of CP Tank, Madhavbaug, Kumbharwada and surrounding areas.

Shaina NC also tweeted a picture.

Explaining the idea of environment-friendly rallies for campaigns, BJP leader Shaina NC said that these areas have narrow lanes interconnecting with each building and house and therefore this was an apt way to reach out to the voters.

Watch video here