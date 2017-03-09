Watch video: BJP MP Hema Malini's reply on Ram Gopal Varma controversy is funny

Hema Malini

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Thursday had a rather funny reply on being questioned on the Ram Gopal Varma's latest controversial tweet on women's day.

Watch video here

#WATCH: BJP MP Hema Malini reacts on Ram Gopal Varma's controversial tweet on #womensday pic.twitter.com/WqwgJYJNvY — ANI (@ANI_news) March 9, 2017

When Malini was asked by reporters on what she thinks about the controversial tweet by 'Sarkar 3' filmmaker, she brushed nonchalantly and replied which evoked laughter from the journalists present there.

On Women's Day, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives." (Read more)

A Goa-based female activist has now approached the police with a complaint against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, over "an offensive tweet, thereby outraging a woman's modesty." (Read more)