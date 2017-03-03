Watch Video: Brave dog chases away leopard in Goregaon



A grab of the video

In a stunning video from a residential area in Goregaon in Mumbai, a dog is seen chasing away a leopard.

The wild animal, it is being said, had wandered into the area. In the video, the wild cat can be seen entering the parking lot. It then attacked the canine, and even dragged the dog behind the vehicles that were parked there.

However, the leopard underestimated the dog's bravery. The latter, instead of getting intimidated and running away, chased off the leopard, and eventually pounced on it.

