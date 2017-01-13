Watch video: BSF personnel celebrate Lohri at BSF Headquarters in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated the 'Lohri' festival at the the headquarters in Jammu.

Watch video here

#WATCH: BSF personnel celebrate Lohri at BSF Headquarters in Jammu pic.twitter.com/LNjvphXuYO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

The nation celebrates the bonfire festival of Lohri today, signalling the end of the Winter Solstice.

The people of Punjab and Haryna primarily celebrate Lohri in which during the day, children go from door-to-door singing folk songs in praise of Dulha Bhatti, a person with the similar image of Robinhood, who robbed the rich to feed the poor during Mughal period.

The Lohri harvest festival is marked in northern India by the lighting of bonfires and the flying and battling of kites.