Watch video: Bull interrupts Hema Malini's inspection of Mathura station

Popular Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, Hema Malini's inspection of the key railway station in Mathura on Wednesday, got rudely interrupted by an unwanted visitor. Just as the parliamentarian's scrutiny progressed, a raging bull stormed through the station premises and hastened the process.



Hema Malini inspecting the Mathura railway station. Pic: Screengrab from Twitter/@ANINewsUP

Throughout the ordeal, Malini remained well protected under the tight cover of her extended security detail. Onlookers, as well as members of the guard, promptly guided the bull away from the actress. No further reports of injuries have come to light.

Hema Malini, who is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, became the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency after defeating her predecessor, Jayant Chaudhary in the 2014 general elections. She has since been regularly conducting surprise inspections at key places frequented by her constituents.



Here's how the bull interrupted the inspection process:

#WATCH: A bull strayed into premises of Mathura Railway Station while BJP MP Hema Malini was there to conduct a surprise inspection. pic.twitter.com/PuE0RFvGQ9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2017

This is the second time in two weeks that the Mathura railway station witnessed a surprise inspection. Last week Union Minister for railways Piyush Goyal stopped over at the station while on his way to Kota for a private event. Despite finding a couple of minor flaws, the minister declared the station to be generally clean.

The BJP minister also promised to undertake further development works at the Mathura station, which includes construction of a shopping mall and increasing the seating capacity for the comfort of passengers.