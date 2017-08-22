Watch video: Chickens in pink 'vests' cross the road

Chickens crossing the road

A bed and breakfast in Scotland fitted a group of chickens with high-visibility vests to help them cross a local road.

Louise Lennox, the owner of the Perthshire bed and breakfast, said she has 14 hens and a few have a tendency to wander off the property. "I just thought it would keep the hens safe."

In a report in Mashable, she said, "I have 14 hens for my B&B, which help out with the breakfast side of things, along with a cockerel," she said. "They normally stay in the garden but a couple of them like to go for a wee wander down the path and sometimes across the road. I just thought it would be a little bit of fun and would also keep the hens safe, so I put some vests on the wanderers."

