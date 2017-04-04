Watch video: Chimpanzee throws poop on old woman at zoo

Gorilla. Pic/YouTube grab

In a video that has gone viral, a chimpanzee is seen flinging poop at visitors at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The poop went on to hit an old woman right on her face.

In the video, the chimp is seen jump with excitement before flunging out chunck of poop at the unsuspecting visitors. While others laughed, the woman looked clearly unimpressed.

The poop on the nose of grandma. Pic/YouTube screengrab

As the camera pans on the elderly woman face, a brown lump can be seen dangling from her nose. In the background, a child can be heard exclaiming 'It got grandma!'

Watch video here