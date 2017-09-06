Watch Video: Cop assaults Thane bar staffers over food bill



Screengrabs from the CCTV video showing the cop assaulting the staffers. Pics/Twitter

A video has gone viral in which an enraged police constable is seen assaulting a waiter and cashier at bar in Kalwa near Thane.



The policeman was irate after being presented with a bill for Rs 2,260

The incident happened when the police constable and seven colleagues had gone to the Sayba bar located near Kalwa station at around 1.30 am on August 27. The constable got angry after receiving a bill of Rs 2,260 and assaulted the staffers.



The constable was apparently unhappy over the discount offered in the bill

Sunil Poojari, manager of Sayba told Mumbai Mirror, "They brought in liquor from outside, and we allowed it. They also ordered liquor and food from us. As they were police constables, we served them the best food and liquor, and later presented an already discounted bill to them."

@Dev_Fadnavis

Dear Sir

Plz see the Gunda Raj of Police

Best Regards,

Mr.Umesh karkera

Hotel Sayba,

Kalwa,Thane(w)

+919820458277 pic.twitter.com/ylwIm65euw — Diwakkar s shetty (@DiwakkarS) 4 September 2017

The cops were allegedly not happy with the discount and asked for more. Poojari told the tabloid, "Constable Pravin Sankhe got upset when they were still given a bill, and started abusing and assaulting the waiters."

The accused constable, attached to Kalwa police station was later suspended by the Thane police.