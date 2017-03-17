Watch video: Cops drink beer, make merry inside police station

Screengrab. Pic/YouTube

In a video that has gone viral, few police officers were caught drinking beer and enjoying Holi celebrations inside the police station in Madhya Pradesh.

While some police officers were in uniform, others were in plain clothes. The Madhya Pradesh Police has suspended 15 officials in this regard.

The suspended officials include two assistant sub-inspectors and 13 constables who were seen dancing and drinking inside the Purani Chhawani Police Station in Gwalior.

The state police celebrated Holi on Tuesday, a day after the festival as they were on duty to ensure that there were no law and order problems during the celebrations.

Watch video here