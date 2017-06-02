Watch Video: Dancers give 'Kala Chashma' track a Kathak twist



A screengrab from the video. Pic/Heli Daruwala's official Facebook account

A video of model and TV actress Heli Daruwala, Kathak dancers Kumar Sharma and Swapna performing to the hit 'Baar Baar Dekho' track, 'Kala Chashma' has become an instant online sensation. The video has amassed over 3.5 lakh views, 24,000 reactions and 3,200 Facebook shares since it was posted by Daruwala on her official FB account.

The video features a fusion of Kathak dance moves with the Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra dance number.

The popular track 'Kala Chashma' was touted to be the party anthem of 2016. It also featured actress Sayani Gupta and comedian Rohan Joshi.



A still from the 'Baar Baar Dekho' track 'Kala Chashma' featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra

'Kala Chashma' crossed five million hits on Youtube within a day of its release. It is a recreation of Amar Arshi’s retro Punjabi hit, 'Tenu Kala Chasma Jachda Hai'.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' track was released before the film’s trailer on Bollywood mobile app Flickbay.