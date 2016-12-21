Watch video: Deer 'breaks' into gym and does a quick workout

Workout of the wild or is it breaking and entering? Video of a deer bursting into a gym through a large glass window and then proceeding to jump over the equipment before making quick exit goes viral

It's set to be the latest trend in workouts. The Two-Minute Deer Workout will be all the craze soon.

Believe us. After this routine takes just as long as it takes you to cook your Maggic noddles and it's effective.

The workout involves smashing through the gym window, jump over weights, spending two minutes hurdling over every piece of equipment in the gym and you are done.

And don't need to pay those heavy subscription charge to join gyms in this. Leave the same way you came in: by running away as fast as you can through the same window you broke to get in.

Well, you must be thinking: And who is the celebrity who has tried this workout? And what are the results?

The celebrity is a deer who became a celeb thanks to a video that went viral showing it doing this crazy workout.

The deer, which seemed to have been looking for some exercise, interrupted patrons at a South Carolina gym by bursting through a large glass window. It then proceeded to do the full programme. And the results: Have you ever seen a fat deer?

The video of the bewildered deer was shared on Facebook and as with most animal videos went viral immediately.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

So are you game to try this workout? Hopefully not, or you will have as bewildered a look on your face as the deer did. Remember, if you do copy the deer, you can't blame the consequences on us. Blame the deer.