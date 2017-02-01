Watch video: ‘Drunk' girl abuses, creates ruckus in Kanpur

An allegedly drunk teenage girl created ruckus in the main market of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday night.
Watch video here
In the video, the girl is seen abusing people after which she was taken away.
The girl, who was accompanied by her friend, hit a vehicle while she was riding a two-wheeler. Her friend revealed that she had called him and he went as a friend. On reaching there, he found the girl heavily drunk. She insisted in driving the two-wheeler after which she rammed the vehicle at a bystander
She was then taken to the nearest police station, where her medical tests were conducted.
