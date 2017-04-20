Watch video: Firefighters rescue woman as her hand gets stuck in toilet

Screengrab of the video

A woman who attempted to fix a toilet clog by hand ended up having to call firefighters to break the commode and free her arm.

The video starts with the woman in a miserable state, coming out of her home with the commode stuck to her arm.

A video shows the firefighters remove the toilet from the woman's restroom and carry it outside, where they break a hole in the commode with a sledgehammer to free the lady's arm.

The woman was rescued by firefighters. According to The Sun, armed with a sledgehammer, the brave firefighters marched the woman identified as Gracie Henderson out to her lawn. One fireman fireman gently tapped on the toilet eventually breaking a hole near the u-bend and then the ordeal was over.

