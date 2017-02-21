Watch Video: Giant lizard walks into bar; gets 'evicted' by brave waitress



A screen grab from the video of the waitress dragging the goanna monitor lizard out of the bar. Pic/Twitter

A goanna monitor lizard entered a winery's restaurant in Australia. But, before anything untoward could happen, a waitress employed at the establishment, caught it by the tail and led it out of the eatery before diners could be inconvenienced.

The incident was posted on the restaurant's facebook page. It occurred at Mimosa Wines on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia. The goanna was spotted by a customer.

A goanna walks into a bar; gets evicted by rather brave waitress https://t.co/hkR2UdMt37 — Mashable (@mashable) February 21, 2017

The waitress, who 'evicted' the reptile from the premises, was a French woman named Samia Lila. She described herself as a bit, "shaky" after the encounter. While some, who viewed the video have called the treatment meted against the creature to be cruel, Samia defended her actions, stating that she was trying to be extremely gentle, while handling the goanna and hence dragged it out the restaurant by clutching its tail.

A goanna is any of several Australian monitor lizards of the genus Varanus, as well as certain species from Southeast Asia.



A goanna lizard

Around 30 species of goanna are known, 25 of which are found in Australia. Though not generally harmful towards humans, they possess a nasty bite when threatened.