Watch video: Girl grabbed, dragged into water by sea lion



(Top and below) Screen grabs from the video. Pics/YouTube

In a shocking incident, a sea lion grabbed a girl and forcibly dragged her into the water at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia on Saturday. A man named Michael Fujiwara filmed the incident on his phone, as he bore witness to it while seated on the dock.

According to CNN, Fujiwara said the girl and her family approached the California sea lion when the animal emerged from the water near the dock. They fed it after which it became comfortable and started playing with them.

Watch video below...

But, no one could have expected what happened next. The girl was suddenly grabbed and pulled into the water by the sea lion after which a person, possibly a relative and some bystanders jumped in and rescued her.

The girl and her family members, who were visibly shaken by the incident moved away.

The video of the incident captured by Fujiwara has gone viral on the internet.