Watch Video: Girl takes on eve-teasers, thrashes them with lathi



A screen grab of the video

A girl from Lucknow taught a strong lesson to some eve-teasers by beating them up with a stick.

According to a report in ANI, the eve-teasers were allegedly stalking the girl. They then started teasing her as well.

Not one to take things lying down, the enraged girl picked up a police stick (lathi) and started to beat up the eve-teasers black and blue, in the middle of the road.

In the video footage, the brave girl is seen picking up the lathi and assaulting the eve-teasers mercilessly. Her act leads to huge crowd gathering around, and watching the developments in amazement.

