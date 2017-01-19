Watch Video: Here, the poor are fed for just Re 1

Even in the era of inflation, with prices of food grains are their peak, Rotighar in Hubli, Karnataka is providing food to the poor and needy for only Rs 1. Yes, you read it right.

An ANI report stated that irrespective of caste or creed, Rotighar has been filling the poor’s stomach for over six years.

The report added that Rotighar was started by the Mahaveer Youth Federation to provide meals to those who sleep with empty stomach on streets or are dependent on begging.

Watch Video