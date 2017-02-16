Watch video: Horse critical after car rams into cart in Filmcity

Horse injured. Pic/YouTube screengrab

In a sad incident, a horse was critically injured after a car rammed into a horse cart in Film City, Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

In the video, the horse is shown to be taken in a cart, while another cart lies damaged on the road.

The injured horse was taken to veterinary doctor for treatment and its condition is said to be critical. The cart has been completely damaged.

The damaged horse-cart

The car whose number plate is DL 1 YE 5971 has also been damaged and the driver has been arrested.

The famous Film City in Noida attracts a host of politicians, bureaucrats, and celebrities from practically every walk of life, making it one of the most sought-after centers of VIP visits.