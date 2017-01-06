Watch Video: Hyena enters MP village, creates ruckus

A grab of the video
Villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district got the shock of their lives as a hyena entered the place and created ruckus in broad daylight, as a result of which the villagers were stunned.
People were moving around when the animal suddenly appeared in their midst. The villagers as well as the hyena was confused. The latter didn’t know what to do, and kept running all around the place, scaring villagers.
Soon, more people gathered around and started shouting and screaming. Animals also came out. Eventually, it was a dog who attacked the hyena, following which the animal ran away.
Watch Video
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra spotted hugging at Mumbai airport
Om Puri passes away: Memorable films of the veteran actor
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mannara Chopra at an awards show
Birthday special: Rare pictures of Indian cricket veteran Kapil Dev
AR Rahman's 50th birthday: Interesting facts about the music maestro
0 Comments