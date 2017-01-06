Watch Video: Hyena enters MP village, creates ruckus



A grab of the video

Villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district got the shock of their lives as a hyena entered the place and created ruckus in broad daylight, as a result of which the villagers were stunned.

People were moving around when the animal suddenly appeared in their midst. The villagers as well as the hyena was confused. The latter didn’t know what to do, and kept running all around the place, scaring villagers.

Soon, more people gathered around and started shouting and screaming. Animals also came out. Eventually, it was a dog who attacked the hyena, following which the animal ran away.

Watch Video