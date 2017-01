A grab of the video

The idol of Goddess Kali was ornamented with new currency notes of Rs 2000 at a temple in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, in what was a unique way to mark the New Year.

Numerous currency notes were used to decorate the idol at Mahakali Amman temple in Coimbatore. In the video, devotees are seen thronging the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess.

