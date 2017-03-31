Watch video: King Cobra drinks water from bottle just like humans

Screenshot of the video

In an astonishing video that has emerged on social media, a 12-feet-long king cobra is seen sipping water from a bottle just like humans. The incident happene in Kaiga village in Karnataka.

The cobra was rescued after straying to a village, where it was believed to be looking for water. A rescue worker offered the snake water from the bottle and the snake very calmly drank it. The cobra didn't even attack anyone.

Karnataka has been severely affected by drought making water scarce making lives misearble for humans as well as wild animals.



King cobras can grow up to 18 feet in length. Though they’re considered to be aggressive snakes, they’re said to attack people only when cornered or trying to protect their eggs.

The snake was later taken to an animal care facility.