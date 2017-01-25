E-paper

Watch Video: Kinnaur serene after fresh snowfall

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh received fresh bout of snowfall on Wednesday.

An ANI report described the snowfall painting the serene landscape in white. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rain and snowfall till Thursday.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply