Watch video: Lion attacks safari car at Bangalore's Bannerghatta National Park

Tourists who went for a wildlife safari in Bangalore’s popular Bannerghatta National Park in the last week of January, got to catch a glimpse of something they barely expected.



A frightening video of a male lion at Bangalore's Bannerghatta National Park trying to jump and attack a tourist safari car and its female counterpart looking from behind the bushes, has gone viral on social media.



The video seems to have been shot by someone behind the car. It shows that while one of the lions tries to cross the vehicle, the other tries to jump over it. However, none of the tourists inside the vehicle was injured during this terrifying incident. Santosh Kumar, executive director of Bannerghatta National Park told the Times of India that the driver of the Innova was at fault, because he should not have stopped the vehicle during such an instance. Following the incident, the driver has been removed from his duty.





Veterinarians who are attached with the park said that such behaviours of lions are usual. They also stated that lions or any other animal could chase a moving vehicle inside the park. A veterinarian also said that in such instances, lions do not attack a vehicle or cause injury to people inside it.



Bannerghatta National Park in Bangalore has around 20 lions in the safari area. A similar incident happened last year in the park when the same vehicle was on a safari duty. The park directors then instructed drivers to be more careful during the safari tours. The park authority is now planning to withdraw operations of small vehicles in the forest premises.

