Watch Video: Lioness takes a 'stroll' down the road in Gujarat village



A grab of the video

A lioness set panic among the residents of Virpur village of Gujarat’s Amreli district after it was spotted strolling on the roads. In a video footage that has emerged, villagers are seen reacting with shock as the lioness moves around in their lane.

According to reports, the lioness is also said to have killed a stray cow. The villagers are then said to have informed the forest department officials, who shooed away the lioness to the forest area.