Watch video: Major fire at Mankhurd scrap yard in Mumbai

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 44 minutes ago

A major fire broke out at a scarpyard in Mankhurd, Mumbai.

12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

According to reports, some shanties have been gutted in Mandala area of Mankhurd.

No casualties have been reported till now.

Last year, a number of fires broke out at the dumping yard in Deonar causing panic and health issues to the residents staying in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. 

More details awaited

