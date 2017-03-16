Watch Video: Man busy on mobile gets hit by speeding bus

A video grab of the incident
In a scary incident in Mangalore, a man busy on his mobile phone, got hit by a speeding bus, on Wednesday. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV.
In the video, it is seen that the victim is walking on the road, glued to his mobile, unaware of the danger ahead.
Suddenly, the speeding bus arrives, and knocks him down. The video points to negligence on the part of the driver as well as the pedestrian.
